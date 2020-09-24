WATCH LIVE: Trump holds campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida

President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally on Sept. 24, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Watch the event live in the player above, expected to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

President Donald Trump continued to cast doubt Thursday on whether or not November’s election could be “honest.”

Speaking to reporters as he departed for North Carolina, Trump said again that mail-in ballots are “a scam,” and questioned whether an election can be fair if Americans vote that way.

“We want to make sure the election is honest, and I’m not sure that it can be. I don’t I don’t know that it can be with this whole situation,” Trump said.

His comments come a day after he refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses Nov. 3, citing unjustified concerns over mail-in voting.

The president was also asked to respond to the loud jeers and boos as he paid respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg earlier Thursday.

Trump said he could “hardly hear” the crowd’s chants.

“We heard a sound, but it wasn’t very strong,” Trump said.