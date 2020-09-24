What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: McCarthy vows a peaceful transition of power after election

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says there is no reason to worry about a peaceful transition of power after the election.

“Let me be very clear. Let me be very clear to you, very, very clear to you. It will be peaceful,” said McCarthy Thursday on Capitol Hill.

“I know you want to create a hypothetical, and that’s good for you. But no questions, no qualms, no concerns. It’s gonna be peaceful. This nation is designed that way.”

This comes after President Donald Trump declined to commit to a peaceful transfer if he loses the November 3 presidential election.

Trump said during a Wednesday news conference, “We’re going to have to see what happens,” responding to a question about committing to the results. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”

It is highly unusual that a sitting president would express less than complete confidence in the American democracy’s electoral process. But Trump also declined four years ago to commit to honoring the election results if his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, won.

McCarthy also talked about the shooting of two police officers in Louisville, Kentucky during protests that followed a grand jury not bringing charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor during a botched drug raid.

