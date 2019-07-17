What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Associated Press

WATCH: Trump says he is 'winning' the political fight over his racist tweets

President Donald Trump says he has no regrets about his tweets that four Democratic freshmen should “go back” to their home countries — though all are citizens and three were born in the United States.

Trump claims the political fallout has benefited him, saying, “I’m winning a lot.”

Trump insists he’s “not relishing the fight,” but says he is enjoying it because he has to get the message out to the American people.

He is pleased that only four Republican House members voted to condemn his comments about the Democratic lawmakers.

Trump made the remarks Wednesday as he departed the White House for a campaign rally in North Carolina.

By —

Associated Press

