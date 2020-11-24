Double your gift now with our Year-End Match

WATCH LIVE: Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

Politics

As the coronavirus pandemic is upending the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, President Donald Trump is scheduled to take part in one White House holiday tradition.

Watch the turkey pardon live in the video player above at 2 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, Trump is due to pardon the annual Thanksgiving turkey in a White House ceremony. The two pardon candidates, turkeys from Iowa, have arrived in Washington and are staying at an upscale hotel near the White House.

Only one of the two turkeys, named Corn and Cob, will be pardoned. The second bird will be an alternate.

Officials announced Trump and the first lady will be spending Thanksgiving at the White House instead of attending the annual dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Trump and his family typically spend the holiday in Palm Beach and have Thanksgiving dinner in a ballroom alongside dues-paying members who purchase tickets to attend.

