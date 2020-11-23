GSA recognizes Biden victory, opening up transition to White House

Yamiche Alcindor:

Judy, the moment that we have all been waiting for, that president-elect Joe Biden has been waiting for, has arrived.

The head of the General Services Administration has now ascertained the transition. That means that this official transition is getting started. She writes in a letter that we just obtained that she will be releasing, among other things, $6.3 million to Joe Biden to start this transition.

This happened, I'm told by sources, because there was mounting pressure on the GOP side to get this started, with senators like Rob Portman and Lamar Alexander and others saying that the president had exhausted all his legal options.

The other thing to note is that President Trump is continuing to fight. So, Emily Murphy is saying that she is not swayed by politics in this matter. She says that she has to ascertain and determine the winner of this election based off of trusted sources. And she is essentially saying that Joe Biden is the winner here.

But we should watch for President Trump's reaction. She — he could possibly fire her. He could also try to stop this process. But, officially, it has finally begun.

This, of course, has been weeks in the making, with people all over this country, including Joe Biden himself, saying that this was long overdue.