WATCH LIVE: Trump, Pence give coronavirus update alongside White House Task Force

President Donald Trump and the coronavirus task force will hold a news briefing April 15 to provide updates on the pandemic.

The briefing is expected to begin at 5 p.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

Nations around the world are reacting with alarm after President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday a halt to the sizable funding the United States sends to the World Health Organization.

Health experts warned the move could jeopardize global efforts to stop not only the coronavirus pandemic, but also the fight against other diseases.

The European Union on Wednesday said Trump has “no reason” to freeze funding to the international body at this critical stage and called for measures to promote unity instead of division. Germany’s foreign minister pushed back at Trump’s announcement, saying that “placing blame doesn’t help.” Some academics believe Trump’s attacks on the WHO might actually strengthen the agency’s credibility.

