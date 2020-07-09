What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Astrid Galvan, Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Trump signs White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative executive order

Politics

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative in the Rose Garden on July 9, 2020.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. EST. Watch live in the player above.

According to the Pew Research Center, 13.3% of eligible voters in the U.S. this year are Latino, a record high. Pew projects that in Arizona, 24% of eligible voters this year are Latino, up 2 percentage points from 2016. In Florida, Latinos are projected to be 20% of eligible voters.

That doesn’t mean they will all register or cast ballots on Election Day. U.S. Census data shows that 47% of eligible Hispanic voters in Arizona cast a ballot in 2016, compared to nearly 63% of eligible white voters.

The Trump campaign has previously targeted Hispanic voters through messaging about the economy, public safety and family values. Andres Malave, regional communications director of Hispanic outreach for the Republican National Committee, said the Trump campaign has had a permanent presence in Arizona since 2016.

