WATCH: Pelosi says decision on Trump’s tax returns is ‘not good news’ for the president

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi applauded the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Manhattan district attorney’s demand for Trump’s tax returns by 7-2 votes.

Pelosi said the Supreme Court rulings “related to the President’s financial records is not good news for President Trump.”

The Supreme Court issued a mixed verdict Thursday on demands for President Donald Trump’s financial records that will keep his tax returns, banking and other documents out of the public eye for the time being.

While the justices upheld the Manhattan district attorney’s demand for Trump’s tax returns, they kept a hold on Trump’s financial records that Congress has been seeking for more than a year.

The ruling returns the Congressional case to lower courts, with no clear prospect for when the case might ultimately be resolved.

The tax returns case also is headed back to a lower court, but Trump’s major arguments have now been rejected.

Pelosi said, “we will continue to press our case in the lower courts.”