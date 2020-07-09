What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Pelosi says decision on Trump’s tax returns is ‘not good news’ for the president

Politics

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi applauded the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Manhattan district attorney’s demand for Trump’s tax returns by 7-2 votes.

Pelosi said the Supreme Court rulings “related to the President’s financial records is not good news for President Trump.”

The Supreme Court issued a mixed verdict Thursday on demands for President Donald Trump’s financial records that will keep his tax returns, banking and other documents out of the public eye for the time being.

While the justices upheld the Manhattan district attorney’s demand for Trump’s tax returns, they kept a hold on Trump’s financial records that Congress has been seeking for more than a year.

The ruling returns the Congressional case to lower courts, with no clear prospect for when the case might ultimately be resolved.

The tax returns case also is headed back to a lower court, but Trump’s major arguments have now been rejected.

Pelosi said, “we will continue to press our case in the lower courts.”

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jul 09 Supreme Court rules Manhattan DA can obtain Trump taxes

  2. Read Jul 09 WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds news briefing

  3. Read Jul 08 How a coronavirus vaccine will get to market

  4. Read Jul 09 WATCH LIVE: Milley, Esper, testify on military’s role handling civilian protests

  5. Read Jul 07 Mary Trump’s book offers scathing portrayal of president

Pelosi says ‘Grim Reaper’ McConnell delaying lifesaving pandemic aid

Politics Jun 30

The Latest