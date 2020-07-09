WATCH: McCarthy says reopening schools not a question of if, but how

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that it is not a question of “if” U.S. schools reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but “how,” adding, “we want to do it safely.”

“We cannot miss out on a generation of not being taught,” McCarthy said, adding that if restaurants and casinos are allowed to reopen, schools and daycare centers should be, too.

President Donald Trump has recently put pressure on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to loosen their guidelines for reopening schools.

CDC director Robert Redfield on July 9 said the agency would be issuing “additional reference documents” for parents and schools to facilitate the reopening and deal with safety concerns in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but that there would be no changing of the overall guidance.