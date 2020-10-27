WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks at campaign rally in Omaha, Nebraska

President Donald Trump is expected to hold a rally in Omaha, Nebraska on Tuesday, continuing a whirlwind tour of states as the election fast approaches.

Trump started a busy day of campaigning with a cold, rain-soaked rally in Lansing, Michigan.

Most polls show Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden in a state that Trump won narrowly in his 2016 victory. The president told the thousands that gathered on Tuesday that “seven days from now we’re going to win the great state of Michigan.”

Some of Trump’s supporters waited four hours in the wet, near-freezing temperatures to see him.

Trump says their enthusiasm underscores to him that he’s got momentum going into the final days before the election.

Trump also campaigned Tuesday in Wisconsin.