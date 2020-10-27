WATCH LIVE: Sen. Kamala Harris makes campaign stops in Nevada

Sen. Kamala Harris is expected to host an event in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday ahead of next week’s election.

The Las Vegas event is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. EST. Watch Harris’ remarks in the player above.

Joe Biden’s campaign intends to use the final week before Election Day to go on offense, planning stops that may put President Donald Trump on defense in other states he won four years ago.

The Democratic presidential nominee plans to hit Florida, Iowa and Wisconsin after a pair of stops in Georgia.

The Republican president returns to Wisconsin, sandwiched by stops in Michigan and Nebraska. While Biden rarely travels to more than one state per day, the president has maintained a whirlwind schedule.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated.