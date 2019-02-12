How both sides compromised to reach a tentative border security agreement

Yamiche Alcindor:

Aside from the wall, Democrats also dropped their demand for a cap on the number of immigrants taken into custody from inside the U.S. Funding cuts could still reduce the number of beds for detainees, from more than 49,000 to about 45,000. But the money could also be stretched to house more immigrants, which is what the president wants.

The emerging deal doesn't address DACA recipients, immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. It also leaves out about 300,000 immigrants with temporary protected status. That group is made up of people who fled their home countries because of violence and natural disasters.

Still, after the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, 35 days, both parties appeared more willing to compromise.

Republican Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama was the lead Republican negotiator.