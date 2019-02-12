How both sides compromised to reach a tentative border security agreement

Lawmakers working to develop an agreement on border funding by February 15 say they have reached a bipartisan deal. President Trump said he wasn't "happy" with the proposed bill, as it would provide only a fraction of the funding he had originally demanded, but didn't say whether or not he would sign it. Yamiche Alcindor explains what concessions each side made to arrive at a compromise.
-
Judy Woodruff:
They now have a deal in Congress on security at the southern border, after weeks upon weeks of an impasse. The question now is, will the story end with a presidential signature, or another partial government shutdown?
White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor begins our coverage.
-
Donald Trump:
I can't say I'm happy. I can't say I'm thrilled. But the wall is getting built.
-
Yamiche Alcindor:
A new deal and a president weighing his options. Today, at the White House, President Trump made it clear he's not quite sold on a bill to avoid another shutdown.
-
Donald Trump:
Am I happy at first glance? I just got to see it. The answer is, no, I'm not. I'm not happy.
But am I happy with where we're going? I'm thrilled, because we're supplementing things and moving things around. And we're doing things that are fantastic and taking from far less, really from far less important areas. And the bottom line is, we're building a lot of wall.
-
Yamiche Alcindor:
The president stopped short of all-out rejecting the bipartisan plan. He also hinted that he doesn't want to allow government funding to run out this Friday.
-
Donald Trump:
I don't think you're going to see a shutdown. I wouldn't want to go to it, no. If you did have it, it's the Democrats' fault.
-
Yamiche Alcindor:
Mr. Trump also left open the possibility that he might still declare a national emergency. If approved, the bipartisan agreement would fund the government through the current fiscal year, which ends September 30.
The deal includes nearly $1.4 billion for 55 miles of some sort of a barrier. That structure that would to be built in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. That money is only a fraction of the $5.7 billion President Trump demanded for his wall. It's also far less than the 2,000-mile border wall he'd insisted on during his presidential campaign.
-
Donald Trump:
We will build a great, great wall, and Mexico will pay for that wall.
(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)
-
Yamiche Alcindor:
Mexico has repeatedly refused to pay for the wall. The president has also failed to get Congress to foot the entire bill. But last night at a rally in El Paso, Texas, he promised to make the wall happen.
-
Donald Trump:
Just so you know, we're building the wall anyway.
-
Yamiche Alcindor:
Meanwhile, Democrats also made concessions. They wouldn't give the president money for a concrete wall, but the deal can be used for steel slats. That comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi repeatedly said she wouldn't give the president one dollar for a border wall.
-
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.:
A wall is an immorality. It's not who we are as a nation. Does anybody have any doubt that we are not doing a wall?
-
Yamiche Alcindor:
Aside from the wall, Democrats also dropped their demand for a cap on the number of immigrants taken into custody from inside the U.S. Funding cuts could still reduce the number of beds for detainees, from more than 49,000 to about 45,000. But the money could also be stretched to house more immigrants, which is what the president wants.
The emerging deal doesn't address DACA recipients, immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. It also leaves out about 300,000 immigrants with temporary protected status. That group is made up of people who fled their home countries because of violence and natural disasters.
Still, after the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, 35 days, both parties appeared more willing to compromise.
Republican Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama was the lead Republican negotiator.
-
Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.:
We made some concessions, but we got some too. And we believe that the caucus will support this. I believe the House will support it, and we hope that the president will support it.
-
Yamiche Alcindor:
Chuck Schumer, the Senate's top Democrat, added a warning for the White House.
-
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.:
We must not have a rerun of what happened a few months back, where legislators, Democrat and Republican, House and Senate, agreed, and President Trump pulled the rug out from under the agreement and caused a shutdown.
No one gets everything they want in these agreements. The president must sign it and not, not, not cause another shutdown.
-
Yamiche Alcindor:
Meanwhile, conservative voices, like FOX News host Sean Hannity, immediately criticized the deal.
-
Sean Hannity:
One-point-three billion? That's not — and not even a wall, a barrier? Any Republican that supports this garbage compromise, you will have to explain.
-
Yamiche Alcindor:
Immigration activists also criticized the deal for allowing some money to go towards new barriers. For now, though, lawmakers are waiting for the president's decision and fleshing out the language of the bill.
