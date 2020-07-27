WATCH LIVE: Your questions on campaigns, conventions and Congress during COVID-19, answered

Presidential campaigns have shifted into high gear even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip the nation. But what does a campaign look like during a pandemic? How will party conventions work? Is coronavirus and the national reckoning on race and justice factoring into running mate considerations? And what is congress doing to address the pandemic’s impact on the nation?

PBS NewsHour’s Daniel Bush and Lisa Desjardins will tackle these topics and take viewer questions on all things politics.

Watch in the conversation in the live player above at 2 p.m. EST on July 27