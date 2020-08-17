WATCH LIVE: Trump visits Wisconsin to speak about the economy

As part of a ramped-up campaign schedule this week, President Donald Trump will be making a stop in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to deliver a speech on the U.S. economy.

Trump is expected to speak at 5:30 p.m. ET today. Watch the president’s remarks in the player above.

The president’s multiple public appearances are part of his plan to counterprogram the Democratic National Convention, which starts Monday. Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is the official host city for the Democratic convention, which is largely a virtual operation this year due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Wisconsin is considered a battleground state this election year. Trump won the state by less than a point in the 2016 election.

