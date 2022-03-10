By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: U.S. Census Bureau releases undercount data from 2020 Census

Politics

The U.S. Census Bureau releases undercount data from 2020 Census on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: