America is becoming more urban, more diverse and less white, 2020 Census reveals

Mark Hugo Lopez:

Well, there are many things that are happening here.

Intermarriage rates, for example, right, have been rising over the last few decades. And we have seen, for example, among Hispanics, 24 percent of newlywed Hispanics marry somebody who is not Hispanic. About 27 percent of newlywed Asian Americans marry somebody who is not Hispanic.

And, oftentimes, the person who is spouse is somebody who is white non-Hispanic. When we take at look at these numbers, the 33.8 million people who marked two or more races, which, by the way, is a large increase over 2010, when about 10 million people did the same, what we're seeing is more and more Americans are identifying multiple races as part of their identity.

The Census Bureau will say that that's partly a reflection of the better way that they asked the question about racial and ethnic identity. But as you may have seen on TV, many people are searching and trying to understand their ancestry and their roots by doing DNA tests and so forth.

But all of that speaks to me by saying that it looks like Americans are trying to understand where they're from, including claiming many of the different roots that they have in their background. And we saw some of that data today in the Census Bureau release.