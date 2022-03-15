By —

WATCH LIVE: U.S. Central Command and Africa Command generals testify in Senate committee hearing

Politics

Generals from U.S. Central Command and U.S. Africa Command testify before the Senate Armed Services committee hearing on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

