From MLK Jr. to Black Lives Matter: America’s ‘racial reckoning’

Hari Sreenivasan:

Today marks the 53rd anniversary of the assassination of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. on the balcony of the Lorraine motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

King had been in Memphis advocating on the behalf of Black laborers and equal pay.

In a year marred by continuing struggles for equality and justice, many of the issues that drew Dr. King to Memphis are still prevalent today.

I spoke with Reverend Lawrence Turner, pastor at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis Tennessee about King's legacy and today's movement in the fight against poverty and for racial justice.

Reverend, here we are, Easter Sunday, 53 years after the assassination, and it seems that the Civil Rights movement, the leadership of Dr. King, what he was working for, is resonating in a different way now than maybe two years ago, three years ago.