WATCH LIVE: White House communications director Kate Bedingfield holds news briefing

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield is expected to hold a news briefing on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above.

President Joe Biden and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong issue joint statements following a bilateral White House meeting.

Both leaders condemned Russia’s unilateral and unprovoked attack on Ukraine and said they stand united in sending a message to all nations that “they are equal in their rights on the global stage.”

Biden also reiterated his commitment to the Indo Pacific region, saying it’s essential that his administration continue to work on bolstering relations with Singapore and other nations in region.

This is a developing story and will be updated.