WATCH LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing

The White House COVID-19 response team will provide an update on the pandemic on Monday.

Washington is rushing federal resources to support vaccinations, testing and treatments to Michigan in an effort to control the state’s worst-in-the-nation COVID-19 outbreak. President Joe Biden outlined the moves late Thursday in a call with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer where they discussed the situation in the state.

It will not include a “surge” of vaccine doses to the state, a move Whitmer has advocated. The announcement came as the governor recommended, but did not order, a two-week pause on face-to-face high school instruction, indoor restaurant dining and youth sports.