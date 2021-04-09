WATCH LIVE: COVID-19 health equity task force assesses pandemic response

Public health experts will discuss how the United States can reduce health and social disparities amid the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the meeting stream live in the video player above at 2 p.m. ET.

The three-hour meeting will be led by Health Secretary Xavier Becerra, Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Rachel Levine and COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force Chair Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith.

The Biden administration has pledged to build equity into its COVID-19 response. Throughout the pandemic, the virus has disproportionately hurt communities of color, exposing them to worse health outcomes and higher death rates than white communities. This task force has been asked to look for ways to root out systemic inequities and to prevent them from happening again.