WATCH LIVE: White House COVID response team holds news briefing

The White House COVID-19 response team will hold a news briefing Thursday as the vaccine rollout for the nation’s smallest children gets underway.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

WATCH: Missouri becomes latest state to use COVID relief to support underfunded schools

Vaccine shipments for infants and toddlers arrived in some locations over the weekend and some spots, including a Walgreens in South Carolina and another in New York City, opened up appointments for Monday.

The Food and Drug Administration greenlighted the Moderna and Pfizer kid shots on Friday and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended them Saturday. In the U.S., COVID-19 vaccines were first tested and given in late 2020 to health care workers and older adults. Teens and school-age kids were added last year.