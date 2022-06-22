Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Missouri becomes latest state to use COVID relief to support underfunded schools

Gabrielle Hays
By —

Gabrielle Hays

Lena I. Jackson
By —

Lena I. Jackson

Audio

Schools across the U.S. are getting some much-needed upgrades from the COVID relief package known as the American Rescue Plan. That's true in Missouri, where the state legislature decided how to allocate the federal money just weeks before it was set to expire. But experts say fixing systemic funding gaps in the public education system will require long-term investment. Gabrielle Hays reports.

Listen to this Segment

Gabrielle Hays
By —

Gabrielle Hays

Gabrielle Hays is a Communities Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour out of St. Louis.

Lena I. Jackson
By —

Lena I. Jackson

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: