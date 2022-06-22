Missouri becomes latest state to use COVID relief to support underfunded schools

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Schools across the U.S. are getting some much-needed upgrades from the COVID relief package known as the American Rescue Plan. That's true in Missouri, where the state legislature decided how to allocate the federal money just weeks before it was set to expire. But experts say fixing systemic funding gaps in the public education system will require long-term investment. Gabrielle Hays reports.
Gabrielle Hays is a Communities Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour out of St. Louis.
