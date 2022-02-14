WATCH LIVE: White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gives news briefing

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gives a news briefing Monday as tensions with Ukraine continue.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
