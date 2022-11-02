WATCH LIVE: White House holds briefing as police continue investigation into attack of Paul Pelosi

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a news briefing Wednesday afternoon as police continue to investigate the attack that left House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband hospitalized.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden blasted Republicans who made light of the attack against Paul Pelosi. He asked how such a political assault could happen and “nobody in that party condemns it for exactly what it is.”

The attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi sent shockwaves through the political world just days before the hotly contested midterm elections. Threats against lawmakers and elections officials have been at all-time highs in this first nationwide election since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, and authorities have issued warnings about rising extremism in the U.S.

In Washington, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger provided a sobering update Tuesday of security protocols for members of Congress.

Manger said that although many improvements have been made since the Capitol attack, including the hiring of nearly 280 officers by the end of this year, “there is still a lot of work to do.”

“We believe today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress,” he said.

Manger said the attack on Pelosi’s husband was “an alarming reminder of the dangerous threats elected officials and public figures face during today’s contentious political climate.”