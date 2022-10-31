Lies and conspiracy theories about attack on Pelosi’s husband spread online

Lisa Desjardins:

Out of San Francisco, alarming details of the assault on Speaker Pelosi's family.

In an affidavit, FBI agents testify that suspect David DePape brought zip ties, tape and rope with him, and that his plan was to tie up Speaker Pelosi and break her kneecaps if she didn't answer questions the way he wanted. Further, the filing says he broke a glass panel to enter her home and woke up Paul Pelosi in his bed.

Officers say DePape compared himself to the founding fathers and said he was fighting Pelosi as the leader of the Democrats. In the lead-up to the attack, DePape trafficked in right-wing conspiracies online, including posts related to QAnon and attacking the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

Now powerful figures like Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, are adding new layers of untethered conspiracy targeting Pelosi. This weekend, Musk tweeted: "There's a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye."

He later deleted that post, but, in it, Musk link to a discredited right-wing article theorizing, with no evidence, that the assault was actually a drunk dispute with a male sex worker. That baseless conspiracy was echoed by Republican House member Representative Clay Higgins of Louisiana in a barely veiled tweet about drugs and nudity, which he later deleted.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz proclaimed as truth a conspiracy-raising post saying: "No one will ever know what happened in the attack, but it was not right-wing violence."

And there was this.

(GUNSHOTS)