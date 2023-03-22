WATCH LIVE: White House holds news briefing after Fed announces decision on interest rates

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Piere will hold a news briefing on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve meets to decide on raising interest rates while grappling with a hazier economic picture, clouded by turmoil in the banking industry and still-high inflation.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Most Fed watchers expect the central bank to announce on Wednesday afternoon a relatively modest quarter-point hike in its benchmark rate, its ninth increase since March of last year. Yet for the first time in recent memory, there remains some uncertainty about what the Fed will announce when it issues its policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern time.

The central bank will not only have to decide whether to extend its year-long streak of rate hikes despite the jitters roiling the financial industry. The Fed’s policymakers will also try to peer into the future and forecast the likely path of growth, employment, inflation and their own interest rates.

Those forecasts will be particularly difficult this time. In their most recent forecasts in December, Fed officials projected that they would raise their short-term rate to about 5.1% by the end of this year, roughly a half-point above the current level. Some Fed watchers expect the policymakers on Wednesday to raise that forecast to 5.3%.

But the upheaval in the banking industry has made any expectations far less certain. The Fed is meeting less than two weeks after Silicon Valley Bank failed in the second-largest bank collapse in American history. That shock was followed by the failure of another major bank, Signature Bank. A third, First Republic Bank, was saved from collapse by a $30 billion cash infusion.

Given the heightened uncertainties overhanging the financial system, there’s a small chance that the Fed could decide not to issue its usual quarterly projections. Three years ago, when the pandemic struck, the Fed moved up a scheduled policy meeting to a Sunday, rather than on Tuesday and Wednesday, to urgently address the economic anxieties caused by new pandemic restrictions. After that meeting, the Fed didn’t release any quarterly projections.

At the time, Powell said that issuing economic and interest rate forecasts, when the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic were so unclear, “could have been more of an obstacle to clear communication than a help.” Still, the unusual decision then was as much a reflection of the chaos of the early pandemic as it was of the uncertain outlook.