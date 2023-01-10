Mark Frerichs on what his freedom means after being held hostage in Afghanistan for years

Amna Nawaz:

Yesterday, we brought you the story of Mark Frerichs, a 60-year-old American contractor from Lombard, Illinois, who was kidnapped and held in Afghanistan for 32 months.

U.S. officials believe he was taken and held by the Taliban-allied Haqqani group. Mark was released in September of 2022.

Just before the new year, I went to meet Mark in his hometown for his first and only TV interview.

Tonight, in part two, his captivity and his release.