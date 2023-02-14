American who fought for Ukraine offers perspective on war, what’s needed to counter Russia

William Brangham:

After doing several tours as an Army Ranger in Iraq and Afghanistan and then several years in Eastern Europe as a Green Beret, my next guest thought his military days were over, and he decided to go to graduate school. But then Russia invaded Ukraine, and that all changed.

Former Staff Sergeant David Bramlette left the U.S. last March, went to Ukraine, and voluntarily fought against the Russians for 10 months. He led a multinational team of up to 50 other volunteers and former soldiers.

David Bramlette is back and back getting his master's degree at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. And he joins us now.

David, thank you so much for being here.

Can you explain a little bit more about the decision you made? You seemingly had put your military life behind you. You're in graduate school. But that all changes. Why?

Staff. Sgt. David Bramlette (RET.), U.S. Army: Yes, I was sitting in graduate school.

We were talking about Ukraine with my previous military experience in the Green Berets. And I thought, I could sit in class and talk about Ukraine, or I could actually go over there and do something about it. So, I did. And it's that simple.