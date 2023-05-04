WATCH LIVE: White House holds news briefing as Biden plans to meet with Congress over debt ceiling

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a news briefing on Thursday as President Joe Biden prepares to meet the top four congressional leaders for face-to-face talks at the White House next week.

It’s the first concrete step toward negotiations on averting a potential economic catastrophe, but there’s a long way to go.

If the government’s legal borrowing limit of $31.4 trillion is not raised or suspended in the next few weeks, the result could be financial havoc. If the government can’t borrow money to keep paying its bills for an extended period, there could be millions of job losses, businesses left bankrupt, crashes piling up across financial markets and lasting economic pain. The damage would be financial, but the cause would be political, a breakdown between Republicans and Democrats, rather than a problem with the underlying health of the U.S. economy.

The scheduling of next Tuesday’s White House meeting suggests that leaders of both parties understand the risks at hand. But it’s just a meeting, nothing more so far. There is still a chasm between Democrats and Republicans on what should be done.

Tax receipts in April were less robust than expected. This means there is less of a financial cushion before the government runs out of money.

The Treasury Department has been using “extraordinary measures” since January to keep the government operating, short-term accounting tweaks to buy lawmakers time.

But Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen now says that time is running short.

“After reviewing recent federal tax receipts, our best estimate is that we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government’s obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time,” Yellen wrote in a letter to lawmakers that became public late Monday.