Kamala Harris meets with Tennessee Democrats expelled from state House by GOP lawmakers

State Rep. John Ray Clemmons:

Well, people break decorum or House rules on a daily basis. What they did was approached the well of the House without permission from the speaker.

I think, in anyone's estimation, that is a very minor offense or breach of the House rules. Others who have served in the House in recent years who have not even been punished for anything have done far, far worse things, including several who were under a federal investigation and have been — had criminal charges brought against them.

Just this year, we had a member on the Criminal Justice Committee advocate for lynching, which is a hate crime, and he still sits on that committee with no punishment whatsoever. And another last week committed — has been charged with simple assault. He still sits on the House floor with no punishment whatsoever.

Only three times since the Civil War have members been expelled from the state legislature. And those were very egregious crimes or conduct. So this is — this is highly inappropriate. It is an extraordinary action that should have never taken place. And it's truly a sad day for our democracy in the state of Tennessee.