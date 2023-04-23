How artificial intelligence is being used to create ‘deepfakes’ online

Audio

As technology grows more sophisticated, so does the potential for deception. Last month, images went viral that purported to show police arresting Donald Trump and the former president in an orange prisoner’s jumpsuit — but they were fakes. Jack Stubbs, vice president of intelligence at Graphika, a research firm that studies online disinformation, joins William Brangham to discuss.

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

