WATCH LIVE: White House holds news briefing with Infrastructure Implementation head Mitch Landrieu

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a news briefing on Friday with with Infrastructure Implementation head Mitch Landrieu

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

President Joe Biden has made infrastructure investments a key part of his re-election campaign in 2024. In April, he and other Administration officials held more than 50 events across 25 states at projects benefiting from the landmark infrastructure, climate and high-tech manufacturing laws passed during the Democratic president’s first two years in office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.