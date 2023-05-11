Border officials prepare for surge of migrants as Title 42 immigration restrictions expire

Lisa Desjardins:

For months, concern has mounted, as migrants have rushed to the border in record droves.

Across from Brownsville, Texas, crowds hoisted belongings overhead as they traversed the Rio Grande and stood face to face with U.S. troops separated by razor wire. Yesterday, overwhelmed holding facilities near the border began releasing detainees, telling them to return for processing within 60 days.

The Biden administration says its replacement policy, known as Title 8, will both crack down on illegal crossings and foster legal pathways for migrants.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas spoke at the White House.

Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security: We prepared for this moment for almost two years, and our plan will deliver results. It will take time for those results to be fully realized, and it is essential that we all take this into account.