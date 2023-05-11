Secretary of State Blinken discusses U.S. immigration policy as Title 42 ends

Antony Blinken:

Some is long-term, but of course, many other things are immediate.

For example, just in recent months, we struck an agreement with Mexico that's very important, where Mexico has agreed to take 1,000 people a day who come across and don't have lawful status in the United States from four countries, from Venezuela, from Nicaragua, from Haiti, and from Cuba.

At the same time, we're working very closely with other countries to be able to repatriate people who come across unlawfully, sending them back on flights. And we're also sending the message out that, no, that the border is not open. And, on the contrary, do not put yourself in the hands of smugglers. Don't pay the exorbitant costs that come with trying to get here. Don't risk your lives, because it won't work.

And, finally, one of the new programs that we're instituting and that you will see come to fruition in the weeks ahead are something we're calling regional processing centers. This gives people an opportunity in their own countries to make a determination about whether they are eligible legally to come to the United States by one of the various lawful pathways that exist, for example, to get a work visa, to be reunited with family, to qualify as a refugee.

And making that accessible, making that available to people gives them an opportunity in their own countries to find out if they can come to the United States lawfully, instead, again, of making the incredibly hazardous journey all the way to our border, with all the dangers and all the costs that come with that, only to find out that, no, they can't get in.