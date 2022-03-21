WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Deputy NSA Anne Neuberger hold news briefing

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Deputy NSA Anne Neuberger will hold a news briefing Monday, March 21, amid the confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee.
Watch the briefing live in the player above. The briefing is expected to begin at 2:30 pm ET.
The NewsHour will update this ongoing story.
