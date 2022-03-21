By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Deputy NSA Anne Neuberger hold news briefing

Politics

White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Deputy NSA Anne Neuberger will hold a news briefing Monday, March 21, amid the confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee.

Watch the briefing live in the player above. The briefing is expected to begin at 2:30 pm ET.

The NewsHour will update this ongoing story.

