WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki gives news briefing

On Thursday, Fauci announced renewed U.S. support for the World Health Organisation, laying out new commitments to tackle the coronavirus and other global health issues.

The organisation had received blistering criticism from the Trump administration.

Fauci, speaking by video conference from pre-dawn United States to the WHO’s executive board, said the US will join the UN health agency’s efforts to bring vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to people in need, whether in rich or poor countries. He said the US will also resume full funding and staffing support for WHO.

Fauci’s quick commitment to WHO – whose response to the coronavirus outbreak was repeatedly berated by the Trump administration – marks a dramatic and vocal shift toward a multilateral approach to fighting the pandemic.

“I am honoured to announce that the United States will remain a member of the World Health Organisation,” Fauci said.

Just hours after Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, his administration announced the U.S. will revoke a planned pullout from the WHO in July that had been announced by the Trump administration.

Fauci said the Biden administration “will cease the drawdown of US staff seconded to the WHO” and resume “regular engagement” with WHO. “The United States also intends to fulfil its financial obligations to the organisation,” he added.

He referred to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General, as “my dear friend.”

Other countries and the WHO chief jumped in to welcome the U.S. announcements, and pledged to work with the Biden administration.

The United States under Trump had been the highest-profile – and most deep-pocketed – holdout from the COVAX facility, which has faced financial hurdles and contractual challenges with vaccine manufacturers as well as vast logistical issues.

Both the European Union and China have given their support to the programme.