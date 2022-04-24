Russian shelling continues as U.S. officials expected in Ukraine

Leave your feedback
Russian shelling continued in Ukraine Sunday despite calls for a truce for Orthodox Easter. President Volodomyr Zelenskyy also pressed the West for more powerful weapons as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are expected to become the first top U.S. officials to travel to Ukraine since the war started. Willem Marx reports.
