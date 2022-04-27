WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Psaki said more weapon donations announced from Germany and Norway shows “unity of NATO, European countries in confronting what we see as, of course, a horrific war in Ukraine.”

Two months into the devastating war, Western arms have helped Ukraine stall Russia’s invasion, but the country’s leaders have said they need more support fast.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that more help is on the way as he convened a meeting of officials from around 40 countries at the U.S. air base at Ramstein, Germany, to pledge more weapons.

With the potentially pivotal battle for the east underway, the U.S. and its NATO allies are scrambling to deliver artillery and other heavy weaponry in time to make a difference.

Germany will supply Gepard self-propelled armored anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced mounting pressure to send heavy weapons such as tanks and other armored vehicles.

Austin noted that more than 30 allies and partners have joined the U.S. in sending military aid to Ukraine and that more than $5 billion worth of equipment has been committed.

This comes as officials in Poland and Bulgaria say Russia is suspending their countries’ natural gas deliveries starting on Wednesday.

The governments of the two European countries said Tuesday that Russian energy giant Gazprom informed them it was halting gas supplies.

The suspensions would be the first since Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that “unfriendly” foreign buyers would have to pay the state-owned Gazprom in rubles instead of other currencies.

Europe imports large amounts of Russian natural gas to heat homes, generate electricity and fuel industry. The imports have continued despite the war in Ukraine.

Psaki also faced questions about the administration expected decision to end another key Trump-era border policy that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It allows authorities to expel migrants without a chance to seek asylum.

The decision to end Title 42 authority, named for a 1944 public health law, on May 23 is being legally challenged by 22 states and faces growing division within Biden’s Democratic Party.

