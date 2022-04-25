How the Czech Republic is supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia

Judy Woodruff:

The first country to provide Ukraine with Soviet era tanks was the Czech Republic. It's also provided artillery and infantry fighting vehicles. Due to their historical ties to the Soviet Union, both countries field similar weapons systems, allowing the Ukrainians to use Czech armaments effectively and with little training.

For more on his nation's aid to Ukraine, I'm joined by Jan Lipavsky, who is the Czech Republic's minister of foreign affairs.

Minister Lipavsky, thank you very much for joining us.

At this point, do you believe your country is doing all it can to support Ukraine?

Jan Lipavsky, Czech Republic Minister of Foreign Affairs: Hello.

We are doing as much as we can. And we are doing it for Ukraine, we are doing it for all of Europe, and we are doing it for the world order, since Putin is waging war against the whole world and the international order.