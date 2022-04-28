WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to hold a news briefing on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Watch Psaki’s remarks in the player above.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that he’s “taking a hard look” at canceling additional federal student loan debt and will reach a decision within a month.

“I am considering dealing with some debt reduction,” Biden told reporters in the Roosevelt Room at the White House.

The comments came days after Biden had a private meeting with Democratic lawmakers who pressed him on the issue. One of the lawmakers, Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-Calif., said afterwards that Biden disclosed he was exploring the possibility.

However, Biden signaled in his Thursday remarks that he wouldn’t go as far as some activists want, saying $50,000 in debt forgiveness was not under consideration. He did not give a number for what he was considering.

“I’m in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there will be additional debt forgiveness,” he said. “And I’ll have an answer on that in the next couple of weeks.”

During his campaign, Biden said he wanted to “immediately cancel” at least $10,000 in student debt per person. So far he’s repeatedly extended a pause on requiring borrowers to repay their loans, a moratorium that was put in place under then-President Donald Trump near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden also spoke about the possibility of a recession following the latest GDP numbers.

The U.S. economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, contracting at a 1.4% annual rate, but consumers and businesses kept spending in a sign of economic durability.

The economy’s overall decline in the January-March quarter does not mean a recession is likely in the coming months.

Most economists expect a rebound this quarter as solid hiring and wage gains sustain growth.

This is a developing story and will be updated.