Russia severs natural gas supplies for two NATO nations, escalating standoff with the West

Amna Nawaz:

More than two months into Russia's war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin today trained his sights on another front, Europe's reliance on Russian energy.

Moscow cut off supplies of natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria, two of the many European countries that rely on Russian fuel and gas. The move comes a day after the U.S. and European allies agreed to step up military aid to Ukraine as it holds off a furious Russian offensive in the south and east of the country.

And that's where Nick Schifrin again begins our coverage.