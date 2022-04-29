WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a news briefing on Friday as President Joe Biden plans to discuss efforts to address the unprecedented flow of migration along the U.S. southern border in a Friday afternoon call with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

The talks were also expected to touch on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, global economic challenges, the pandemic, climate change, the root causes of migration and the trade in illicit drugs. Senior Biden administration officials previewed the agenda on condition of anonymity.

The meeting comes at a moment of international and domestic tensions, as the war in Ukraine has contributed to inflation worldwide amid concerns about likely shortages of oil, natural gas and food.

Moreover, the expected end on May 23 of the public health ban on asylum seekers could trigger a rush of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border. That would exacerbate tensions over immigration ahead of U.S. midterm elections to decide if Democrats retain control of the House and Senate.

The Trump administration imposed the so-called Title 42 restrictions on asylum seekers in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic began to accelerate. Officials said at the time that the ban was to protect public health, but immigration control advocates also saw it as a way to seal the border to migrants, a longstanding priority of former President Donald Trump. Mexico is viewed as a key partner in managing the increase in migrants once the ban is lifted.

On Tuesday, López Obrador said during his daily news conference that the White House had requested the meeting and he was not entirely sure of what the two leaders would discuss.

“It’s important that there’s this communication, to listen to President Biden who has treated us with respect, as President Trump also treated us with respect, and we have to ensure a good relationship,” he said.