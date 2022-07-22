WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and COVID-19 Coordinator Ashish Jha hold briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and COVID-19 Coordinator Ashish Jha will hold a news conference Friday, a day after President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19.

The briefing will begin at 3 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the live player above.

Biden, 79, is fully vaccinated and boosted and his physician said in a letter that Biden had a runny nose and “fatigue, with an occasional dry cough.”

Jean-Pierre said Biden has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. He was isolating at the White House and “continuing to carry out all of his duties fully,” she said.

The president will isolate for five days and can return to his usual activities after a negative test, Jha told reporters Thursday.