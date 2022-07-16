How omicron subvariants are causing a surge in COVID infections

COVID cases are spiking in many parts of the country and hospital admissions have doubled since May. The latest surge is being driven by two new omicron subvariants. The CDC estimates that the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants represent more than 80 percent of U.S. cases. Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.