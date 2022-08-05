WATCH LIVE: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing amid inflation bill talks

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is scheduled to update journalists about the Biden administration’s agenda as Congress finds common ground over inflation Friday.

Watch the briefing stream live in the video player above at 2 p.m. ET.

President Joe Biden is still recovering from COVID-19 and is working in isolation, according to a letter signed by Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who serves as physician to the president.

At the same time, Congress is poised to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, a legislative package that could create historic climate and energy investments while reducing prescription drug prices and lowering the federal deficit.

This briefing comes one day after Health Secretary Xavier Becerra declared the monkeypox virus outbreak a public health emergency nationwide.