WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds news briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a news briefing on Friday as President Joe Biden returns to Washington from New York where he met with other world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

He landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before heading to the White House by motorcade.

The president had been in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

On Thursday, Biden held his first face-to-face meeting with new Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. He pledged to work to strengthen U.S. relations with the Pacific nation after what he said had been some “rocky times” in the past.

The two leaders discussed tensions in the South China Sea, the long-standing security relationship between the United States and the Philippines, stresses to the global economy and food security caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and other issues.