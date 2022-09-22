News Wrap: U.S. sanctions Iran’s ‘morality police’ after young woman’s death

Judy Woodruff:

In Iran, there have been more protests after a young woman died in the custody of Islamic morality police. She had been accused of wearing her scarf too loosely.

In Iran, crowds torched vehicles and police stations overnight. The Associated Press reported that at least nine people have died in the unrest since the weekend. Iran's president dismissed the protest today as — quote — "acts of chaos." The U.S. announced sanctions on the morality police.

Bermuda is bracing tonight for a close encounter with Hurricane Fiona. The storm is on track to pass just west of the island nation before heading toward the Atlantic provinces of Canada.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico faced an extreme heat alert today, and most of the population still had no power four days after Fiona made landfall.

We will return to this later in the program.

Republicans in the U.S. Senate today blocked action requiring advocacy groups to disclose big money donors. Democrats wanted to identify those who give $10,000 or more. They argued that so-called dark money has subverted democracy. Republicans said that the bill would encroach on free speech rights.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives approved four bills on public safety and policing. They include more funding for local police departments, as well as mental health services for officers. Democrats and Republicans were largely divided on the measures.