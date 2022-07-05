WATCH: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks on Highland Park shooting

The White House says President Joe Biden has no plans in order to visit Illinois following the deadly July 4th parade shooting.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to speak about the attack while in Chicago for another event.

President Biden on Tuesday ordered American flags be flown at half-staff through Saturday as a “mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of gun violence perpetrated on our Independence Day.”

Pierre was also asked about Brittney Griner’s letter she sent to the president.