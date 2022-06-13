WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre resumes news briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is expected to hold a news briefing on Monday as the nation continues to debate gun legislation in the wake of several mass shootings in recent weeks.

The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above.

The U.S. House has passed bills to raise the age limit to buy semi-automatic weapons and establish federal “red flag” laws.

A bipartisan group of senators had hoped to reach agreement this week on a framework for addressing the issue and held talks Friday, but no deal was announced.

Biden recently delivered an impassioned address to the nation in which he called for several steps, including raising the age limit for buying assault-style weapons.